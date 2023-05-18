iHeartRadio

Mixed bag of weather expected for Victoria Day long weekend


As Londoners prepare to flock away to the beach and their cottages for the first long weekend of the summer, it’ll be a mixed bag as far as the forecast goes, with sunshine, rain, and the chance of thunderstorms.

According to CTV News London Meteorologist Julie Atchison, we’ll see a warm start to the holiday weekend, but a cold front will approach Friday night, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Rain moves in on Friday night, and we could see 10 to 20 mm in London.

It'll be a cool and wet start to Saturday, with a chance of a few showers lingering through the day.

Skies clear on Sunday, with lots of sunshine into the holiday Monday.

Atchison said it will be a beautiful Monday for Victoria Day celebrations.

Here’s a look at London’s long weekend forecast:

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. 30 per cent chance of showers late in the afternoon with a risk of a thunderstorm. Sustained winds of 20 km/h with gusts of 40 km/h in the morning. High of 25 C with a humidex of 27 C.

Saturday: Cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High of 14 C.

Sunday: Sunny. High of 21 C.

Monday: Sunny. High of 19 C.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High of 22 C.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High of 24 C. 

