Mixed bag of weather expected in Windsor, Ont.

The last few days of July will bring a mixed bag of weather in the Windsor-Essex region, ranging from sunshine, to possible rainfall and humidity.

According to Environment Canada, Windsor can expect cloudy skies and a 30 per cent chance of showers on Saturday. The high will reach 26 C, feeling like 33 C with the humidity.

Overnight Saturday, partly cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of showers will persist with a low of 16 C. Winds will be sustained at 20 km/h, before becoming light in the evening.

For the latter half of the weekend, there will be a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers early in the morning and late in the afternoon. The high will reach 25 C, feeling like 30 C with the humidity, and a risk of a thunderstorm late in the afternoon.

Here’s a look at Windsor’s forecast for the rest of the week

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High of 26 C.

Tuesday: Sunny. High of 26 C.

Wednesday: Sunny. High of 27 C.

Thursday: Cloudy with a 40 per cent of showers. High of 28 C.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High of 27 C.