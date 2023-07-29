Mixed bag of weather expected in Windsor, Ont.
The last few days of July will bring a mixed bag of weather in the Windsor-Essex region, ranging from sunshine, to possible rainfall and humidity.
According to Environment Canada, Windsor can expect cloudy skies and a 30 per cent chance of showers on Saturday. The high will reach 26 C, feeling like 33 C with the humidity.
Overnight Saturday, partly cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of showers will persist with a low of 16 C. Winds will be sustained at 20 km/h, before becoming light in the evening.
For the latter half of the weekend, there will be a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers early in the morning and late in the afternoon. The high will reach 25 C, feeling like 30 C with the humidity, and a risk of a thunderstorm late in the afternoon.
Here’s a look at Windsor’s forecast for the rest of the week
Monday: A mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High of 26 C.
Tuesday: Sunny. High of 26 C.
Wednesday: Sunny. High of 27 C.
Thursday: Cloudy with a 40 per cent of showers. High of 28 C.
Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High of 27 C.
