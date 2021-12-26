Mixed Doubles Curling Trials cancelled due to rising COVID-19 cases

Curling Canada is cancelling the 2022 Mixed Doubles Curling Trials due to a variety of reasons regarding COVID-19.

In a news release Sunday morning, Curling Canada said it is cancelling the tournament due to a rise in positive tests for COVID-19 among athletes who were scheduled to attend and the risks associated with travelling.

The event was scheduled to begin on Tuesday at Stride Place in Portage la Prairie, Man., and was to decide Canada's mixed doubles team for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Curling Canada said it looked at making a bubble for the athletes, but a lack of prep time and the rise of the Omicron variant made it impossible to create.

"But the increasing numbers of Trials-bound athletes testing positive for COVID-19, along with the rise in cases across Canada, made it impossible to stage the event in a safe, responsible manner for athletes, staff and volunteers," read the news release.

The curling organization said it would consult with the Canadian Olympic Committee and Own the Podium to decide the best process to nominate a Canadian mixed doubles team that will compete in China. It said an announcement of the nominated team will be made when the process is complete.

Curling Canada said it is working with health authorities for the remaining 2021-22 season and remains optimistic that its championship events can be played.

Arrangements are being made for 2022 Mixed Doubles Curling Trials ticket-holders to be refunded.