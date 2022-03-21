Mixed emotions as mask mandates lift in Simcoe Muskoka schools

Monday was the first day back to school after March Break, and the first day, students did not have to wear a mask in class.

Some students embraced the end of the mask mandate in Ontario, while others had mixed feelings.

"I might still wear it in the halls," said Kieran Kerfoot, a Grade 4 Barrie student.

"It's kind of good because I can now see people's faces," said Nikkolas Dossoy, another Grade 4 Barrie student.

After nearly two years of being required to wear a mask indoors, some parents are still uneasy with the province's decision.

"I'm nervous they went from 0 to 60 really fast," said Alicia Zegarmistrz, a parent of a pre-kindergarten student.

"I'm nervous and excited about the no cohorts … now kids can just play," said Quintina Wiens, a parent of two elementary students.

Aside from the end to the mask mandate, cohorting and physical distancing are also no longer required.

It is something a pediatrician at South Lake Hospital in Newmarket said will go a long way to help children's mental health.

"Cohorts in the schools have been helpful in the risk of exposure and keeping smaller environments, but the ability to bring back programs, have students interact and fully re-engage in sport are all the things we've been missing," said Dr. Charmaine van Schaik, Southlake's co-medical lead of the vaccine management committee.

van Schaik said since the pandemic began, the hospital has seen an increase in children admitted with mental health issues and eating disorders.

"Families are struggling, kids are struggling, and parents are struggling. There's just been so much navigate," van Schaik said.

"I think they've been stunted in their ability to progress both developmentally and socially out of just what is normal facial cues, body language."

As students settle back into their routine, some precautions remain in place.

"Anyone who did travel over the March Break outside of Canada should be wearing a mask for the next two weeks," said Pauline Stevenson, Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board's communication manager.

"We continue to be a very mask-friendly environment," said Dawn Stephens, Simcoe County District School Board's associate director. "We're still restricting visitor access to our schools during the school day. We're just cautiously opening as we've taken a cautious approach throughout the pandemic."

As the province enters this next pandemic stage, both the Catholic and public school boards are still asking students to fill out their COVID-19 self-assessment each morning and stay home if they feel ill.