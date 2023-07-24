'Mixed emotions' as week-long evacuation order due to St. Mary’s River wildfire partially rescinded

Some residents of a First Nations community north of Cranbrook, B.C., are being told they can return home for the first time since an evacuation order was issued last week due to the St. Mary’s River wildfire.

The order was partially rescinded late Sunday night, making it safe for people living in 16 homes along Mission Road to return to their properties, according to a release by the ʔaq̓am Community.

With the partial rescind, 25 homes in the community are now on evacuation alert—meaning residents should be prepared to leave at a moments notice if the wildfire conditions worsen.

The evacuation order was issued last Monday and remains in effect for 36 homes beyond 5200 Mission Road.

“We are supporting our community members with the re-entry process, and while this is an exciting time for all those who can return home, we know it comes with mixed emotions as friends and neighbours have lost homes and others remain on evacuation order and are not able to go home yet,” said ʔaq̓am Chief Joe Pierre in the statement Sunday.

He says the First Nation has lost seven homes as the result of the fire.

In the Regional District of East Kootenay, 15 homes are under an evacuation order while another 652 are on evacuation alert, according to the release.

B.C. Wildfire Service said Sunday the fire has not grown in size and remains at 4,093 hectares. It was first discovered July 17.

In a Facebook post Sunday, the RDEK said a pole on the BC Hydro transmission line serving Invermere, Golden, Parsons and Rdium has been “significantly damaged” by the wildfire and needs to be replaced.

BC Hydro has scheduled a two-hour outage from 1 p.m.- 3 p.m. Monday, which may affect users in the region.