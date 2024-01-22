Mixed emotions for Flames as Kylington returns, Dubé takes leave

Oliver Kylington was all smiles after practice on Monday.

Kylington was on the ice with his teammates for a full practice after stepping away from the team a year and a half ago to deal with mental-health issues.

He's glad to be back.

"I felt good," the 26-year-old defenceman said.

"It's fun to see everyone again and it was fun to share the ice with everyone, so it felt good."

Happy for Kylington

Kylington's teammates say they're happy for him.

Mikael Backlund, team captain, says it's great to see how far Kylington has come.

"He told me a great story before about how he felt," Backlund said.

"He was excited and I just felt really happy for him and really happy that he's back."

"It's great to see," goaltender Jacob Markstrom said.

"He always has a smile on his face and you know he brings a lot of energy to the group."

Not an easy road

Getting to this point hasn't been easy.

Kylington admits he wasn't sure he was going to be able to come back.

"I was looking forward to it and I really tried to approach it as any other day," he said.

"It was kind of hard yesterday. I had a moment for myself and I was, at one point in time, I didn't think I was going to be here. So it was kind of emotional but in a good way."

Kylington returns, Dubé takes leave

Monday was a day of mixed emotions for the Flames.

While it was great to have Kylington back, another one of their own has taken leave to deal with his mental health.

Dillon Dubé will be out indefinitely and is under the care of health professionals.

Kylington says he'll do whatever he can to help Dubé get through it.

"I played with Dubes (Dubé) for a long time and I know him pretty well. I'm not sure what he's going through but I'm there for him and when he's ready and he wants to share, I know how it feels, so I'm there for him," he said.

Great support

The Flames supported Kylington and head coach Ryan Huska says they will do the same for Dubé.

"Sometimes, there's some tough times that go on for young people, for any person, but I think our organization has done a fantastic job of supporting."