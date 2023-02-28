Mixed precipitation expected again Wednesday

The London region gets a break from the snow and rain on Tuesday before mixed precipitation is back on Wednesday.

Flurries or rain showers are expected mid-week with a warm high of 6 C.

According to CTV News London Meteorologist Julie Atchison, we could be in for another wintery system on Friday with the potential for heavy snowfall.

Inclement weather cancelled hundreds of school bus routes across the London-Middlesex region and Huron-Perth on Tuesday morning.

Here's a look at the forecast

Tuesday: Cloudy. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this afternoon. High 6.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 3. Wind chill minus 6 overnight.

Wednesday: Cloudy. 60 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers in the morning with risk of freezing drizzle. Wind southeast 20 km/h becoming light in the morning. High 6.

Thursday: Cloudy. High plus 3.

Friday: Snow. Local blowing snow. Windy. High zero.

Saturday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries. High plus 2.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 2.