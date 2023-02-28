Mixed precipitation expected again Wednesday
The London region gets a break from the snow and rain on Tuesday before mixed precipitation is back on Wednesday.
Flurries or rain showers are expected mid-week with a warm high of 6 C.
According to CTV News London Meteorologist Julie Atchison, we could be in for another wintery system on Friday with the potential for heavy snowfall.
Inclement weather cancelled hundreds of school bus routes across the London-Middlesex region and Huron-Perth on Tuesday morning.
Here's a look at the forecast
Tuesday: Cloudy. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this afternoon. High 6.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 3. Wind chill minus 6 overnight.
Wednesday: Cloudy. 60 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers in the morning with risk of freezing drizzle. Wind southeast 20 km/h becoming light in the morning. High 6.
Thursday: Cloudy. High plus 3.
Friday: Snow. Local blowing snow. Windy. High zero.
Saturday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries. High plus 2.
Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 2.
-
Windsor couple ties the knot at home, 10 days before bride dies of cancerWith tears in his eyes and two wedding rings around his fingers, Kenny Renaud recalls the joy he felt whenever the love of his life would smile or laugh.
-
New legislation allows N.B. law enforcement to launch missing persons investigations soonerNew legislation in New Brunswick will allow law enforcement agencies to launch a missing persons investigation sooner.
-
ASIRT investigating after alleged exchange of fire with Mountie sends Canmore man to hospitalAlberta’s police watchdog confirms it is probing the shooting of a suspect by the RCMP in Canmore, Alta.
-
Meet the Alexandria, Ont. business turning cashews into cheeseNatural and sustainable food products have been growing in popularity, with one business southeast of Ottawa finding success making cheese thanks to trees.
-
RCMP investigating after woman struck by car, seriously injured in NanaimoMounties are investigating after a woman was struck by a car and seriously injured in Nanaimo. The RCMP were called to the intersection of Mostar Road, Rutherford Road and Highway 19A at approximately 11:20 a.m. Tuesday.
-
No event centre funding in provincial budget as Bettman visits CalgaryThere was a lot of money flowing in Calgary's direction in Tuesday's pre-election budget, but one item missing from the list was funding for a new event centre. Despite Danielle Smith supporting the project, her government is not committing any cash at this point.
-
'Lucky to be alive:' Video captures moment transport truck slammed into suspected stolen vehicle on Hwy. 401Aman Kumar says that he feels “lucky to be alive” after colliding with a suspected stolen vehicle on Highway 401 amid icy conditions last week.
-
Victim's loved ones seek justice following Family Day homicideThe family of Barrie's first homicide victim of 2023, Ron Peterson, is trying to come to terms with his death just days after laying him to rest.
-
Seed library locations sprouting across Cambridge as home garden popularity growsAmong the stacks of books at the Preston Idea Exchange, you may be surprised to find stacks of seeds too.