Mixed precipitation possible tomorrow in Calgary

As we’re caught in a cooler air mass, expect conditions today to pair well with what yesterday brought us. It’ll be quite cool, with enough wind to press our wind chill to the negative teens throughout the day. A weak stab at flurries is possible this morning, wrapping by the afternoon, and we’ll find our way to sunnier straits by then, too. Overnight, low temperatures will drop to the negative teens all by themselves, with wind chill values pressing below -20 C.

The next couple of days offer additional interest. Still no change in recent model renderings for these flurries to get kicked out. It's not just flurries, either - our temperature bounces back to seasonal tomorrow, and that risk of snow showers mixed with freezing rain late in the day as northern air careens off the foothills – the latest readings have it pushing past the 8 o’clock hour for development. Wednesday may also drive snow showers, which at this time may require a shovel, but not a pre-shovel stretch, if you catch my meaning.

After such a mild November, here’s a rather unique stat for us:

Today is #Calgary's first -19 windchill of the season, which is the 5th-latest on record. Typical first is November 11. Record earliest is Oct 9, 2009; latest Dec 28, 1954. #YycWx #ABWx pic.twitter.com/t65VQA6CjW

With more of that expected today, an extra layer will go the distance to start your work week.

Your five-day forecast:

Tonight:

Evening: minimal cloud, low -16 C

Tomorrow:

Mainly cloudy, chance for late-day flurries, freezing rain

Daytime high: 0 C

Evening: mainly cloudy, low -3 C

Wednesday:

Mainly sunny, chance for pm flurries

Daytime high: 2 C

Evening: some cloud, low -10 C

Thursday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: -3 C

Evening: some cloud, low -10 C

Friday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: -1 C

Evening: some cloud, low -3 C

Saturday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 2 C

Evening: some cloud, low -3 C

