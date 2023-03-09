Mixed reaction: Charlottetown community debate turns into election issue

A neighbourhood debate has become a major topic in the early days of the Prince Edward Island election campaign.

Hundreds were in the room at a Charlottetown school for a community meeting Wednesday night when the area’s Progressive Conservative candidate dropped a bombshell.

The planned safe injection site at 33 Belmont Street would not go ahead.

Less than 24 hours later, Progressive Conservative leader Dennis King backed up his candidate at a campaign announcement for more supports to keep seniors in their homes.

“An overdose prevention site will not go to Belmont,” said King. “I'm even open to transforming Belmont into, maybe, we could renovate it to an early years centre, maybe we can renovate it, use it for housing or a community centre."

King said the money will still go to PEERS Alliance, the operator chosen for the safe injection site, but not for the proposed location.

Green Party leader Peter Bevan-Baker responded after making a campaign promise to offer more financial supports for post secondary students and graduates on P.E.I., including a temporary loan forgiveness measure.

He did not commit to moving the site.

“A Green government would commit to doing the proper consultation in the first place. We would commit to not having to walk back the things we've decided to do because we screwed up,” said Bevan-Baker. “Whether or not this is the right site, we don't know, because proper consultation was not done."

Bevan-Baker said they would also commit to opening the safe injection site on time.

At a campaign stop announcing more healthcare measures in Charlottetown, including a promise to personally take the profile of health minister if elected premier, the Liberal leader was also cautious with her response.

“I would commit to making sure we hear from everybody, but I think taking anything off the table without having full consultation, without having all the information, isn't a fair decision on my part,” said Sharon Cameron. “That's not due diligence."

Neither of the two leaders rejected moving the site, but called for more consultation and study before making the decision, what they'd been criticising the Progressive Conservative government for not doing before the election.

