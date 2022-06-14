Mixed reaction in Calgary on final day of pandemic restrictions

The final public health measures to slow the spread of COVID-19 will be lifted as of midnight Tuesday, and some businesses leaders and union reps offered mixed feelings about what it means for Alberta's pandemic recovery.

The province is removing the legal requirement for positive cases to isolate for five days for individuals with two doses, or 10 days for those who are not vaccinated.

The rules change to a recommendation only.

As well, masks will no longer be mandatory on public transit throughout the province.

ISOLATION RECOMMENDATION

The Calgary Chamber of Commerce said local businesses will embrace the change to isolation requirements as a chance to come up with illness policies individually, while also signalling end of the restrictions era.

"A business that's two people has very different needs than a business that's 2,000 people. Giving businesses the flexibility to do what makes the most sense for them while also abiding by public health guidelines is really important for them," said Ruhee Ismail-Teja director of policy and communications with the chamber.

However the Alberta Federation of Labour (AFL) said the change could actually create more labour shortages if sick workers are compelled to show up for a shift and risk infecting coworkers or customers.

"They're basically saying that now (the Alberta government has) gotten rid of these restrictions they can force that small number of employees to come to work while they're sick," said Gil McGowan, AFL president.

He then added, "That's not something we should applaud that's something we should be horrified by."

OPTIONAL MASKS ON TRANSIT

As for changes affecting the commute by CTrain or bus, Calgary Transit said customers are able to do what they feel comfortable with as a personal choice.

The union representing the drivers said it expects many members to choose to continue to wear masks.

"They're still nervous this relaxation hasn't cured COVID or chased it away, it's just ignoring it," said Mike Mahar, president Amalgamated Transit Union local 583.

One infectious disease expert said whenever public health rules are relaxed the risk of increased transmission rises, while future variants remain a concern.

"There's a possibility that we may have to at some point in time reintroduce some of these non-pharmaceutical interventions," said Dr. Daniel Gregson, infectious disease expert and medical microbiologist at the University of Calgary and Cumming School of Medicine.

LIVING WITH COVID

A statement to CTV News from Alberta Health said "it is important to remember living with COVID-19 does not mean that it no longer poses a risk of severe outcomes, or that it is going away entirely. It means that we have the tools at our disposal to lift mandatory public health measures."

Albertans are encouraged to receive available COVID-19 vaccines, including booster doses to ensure protection from severe outcomes.

Alberta Health Services will keep mask requirements in places like hospitals through its policy for infection prevention and control.