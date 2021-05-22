Mixed reaction in Sudbury to re-opening plan

While many businesses in Sudbury welcome the provincial government's reopening plans as an opportunity to get back to business, some will have to wait longer depending on how the phases move forward.

More than 300 golfers are expected to hit the links at Timberwolf golf course when it reopens Saturday.

"I know everyone is excited to come out, but at the same time we still have to you know be aware of all the protocols. The last thing we want is to be shut down again," said Bobby Chaumont, the pro shop manager at Timberwolf Golf Course.

A local restaurant said it welcomes the opportunity to have guests on the patio June 14.

The Kouzzina is building a new outdoor space to accommodate physical distancing.

"We think it's great that it's on the horizon, you know it would be nice if we could open tomorrow but we can't," said Leslie Moutsatsos, the owner of The Kouzzina.

"We are very happy that it's going to be done smoothly, safely with you know taking everything into consideration, especially looking after the whole province as opposed to regional."

Talk of the Town Salon & Day Spa is still waiting for word on when it can reopen and admits it's frustrating.

"It's been a strain on all of us financially and in other ways," said Ricky Gervais a hairstylist. "I just hope we can get a clearer path in the future and kind of have an idea when we can open."

The Sudbury Chamber of Commerce said the reopening plan gives some businesses a sense of moving forward in the pandemic.

"So generally I think we felt the news was good, we are sort of cautiously optimistic but there is a level of predictability now, so that is good news for the business community," said Debbi Nicholson, president of the Sudbury Chamber of Commerce.

The chamber encourages people to get vaccinated to help reopening phases become reality.

"We know it's going to be done in three different stages and that the vaccination rates have to increase in order for it to move from one stage to the next stage. So there is a lot of onus on residents to get vaccinated," said Nicholson.

The Sudbury Chamber of Commerce has distributed 10,000 COVID-19 rapid test kits to businesses over the past two weeks, to help workers feel safe among each other and to help protect the public.