Mixed reaction to Calgary-born Pierre Poilievre becoming Conservative Party leader

Calgary-born Pierre Poilievre is the new leader of the Conservative Party of Canada after winning the majority of the vote on the first ballot.

"Tonight begins the journey to replace an old government that costs you more and delivers you less, with a new government that puts you first, your paycheque, your retirement, your home, your country," Poilievre said in his first speech as leader on Saturday evening from the Ottawa convention centre where the leadership announcement was held.

Poilievre received 68.15 per cent of the electoral points on the first ballot. He had the largest support in the Foothills riding, with 4,239 votes.

"I don't think there should be any surprise there, and he would've had a ready-made organization in the Foothills, simply to sign up members and get them out to vote," said political scientist Keith Brownsey.

Calgary Nose Hill MP Michelle Rempel Garner said on Twitter that Poilievre's win "signals a fresh start for our party."

"It is my hope and desire that it unites us in forming a government that gives hope for a prosperous, affordable future for the people we serve," she added. "Congratulations, and back to work."

Poilievre is a long-time MP for the Carleton riding in Ottawa but grew up in Calgary, attending Henry Wise Wood High School before going to the University of Calgary.

Some hope his connection to Alberta will bring more attention to the west.

"I think he's somewhat sensitive to what's happened in Alberta and the prairies in general, and I think that there's a very good chance that he could benefit us," said Calgary resident Bob Lotwin.

Rob Clarke, another local, agrees, saying, "Good for the west, right? Good for oil exports and maybe change that kind of socialist-leaning tendencies that our Liberal government has at the present time."

Others like Jaime Garcia are more apprehensive.

"I think that we have better people that were not selected," he told CTV News

Brownsey said Poilievre is too radical and will have difficulty drumming up support from the general public when he runs for prime minister.

"What the Conservatives seem to have done is handed the Liberals another victory," he said.

However, Brownsey said there's always the chance the Liberals hand it right back and worries what Poilievre becoming prime minister will mean for Canada.

"He was a convoy supporter. He was out there with the convoy in downtown Ottawa, praising them and giving them his support. Now, is that what people want in a prime minister? I don't think so," Brownsey said.

"Some of his policies are outright goofy, cryptocurrency for God's sakes, he wants to tear down the entire financial order of the world, for what purpose? He's a danger to the economy and to Canada."

Poilievre's rivals, including Jean Charest, who was also in the running to be the leader of the Tories, congratulated him on the win.

In a video posted to social media on Sunday, Charest said it's time to unite behind Poilievre.

He also pledged to remain active in the party but said he would return to working in the private sector.

Charest placed a distant second to Poilievre, garnering just 16 per cent of the vote.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also congratulated Poilievre.

In a tweet, he said, "As Parliamentarians, we must work together to deliver results for people across the country. Canadians expect – and deserve – nothing less."

