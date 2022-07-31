Mixed reaction to long weekend closure of Memorial Drive for pedestrians, cyclists

Pedestrians and cyclists in Calgary have extra room to roam over the August long weekend.

The city has brought back a popular pandemic pastime, closing the eastbound traffic lanes on Memorial Drive between 9 Street NW and 4 Street NE.

The city first started doing this in 2020 in an effort to encourage residents to get outside and enjoy the weather in a safe, physically distanced way.

However, some Calgarians question whether it’s still necessary.

“It really affects the traffic flow and there’s already dedicated bike and walking paths so, I never really see people on it,” said Zach Turgeon, who lives nearby.

Dave Good, another Calgary resident calls it an “overreaction” from the city.

“I don’t know if the inconvenience to drivers is really worth it because we’ve never ever had a problem using the pathways,” he told CTV News.

Vehicles are still allowed on Memorial Drive while the closure is in place, but they are restricted to the westbound lanes.

Meanwhile, Lutfi Muhammed who is visiting from Edmonton, said he likes that the road is closed as it gives him and his friends extra time and more space to explore.

“Seeing the things that are being done for pedestrians and for cyclists, it kind of contributes to getting people out and moving,” he said.

“When you have these paths opened up for bikers, it keeps them active, it keeps them involved with just nature and just being outside.”

This stretch of Memorial Drive will remain closed until Monday at 10 p.m.