Mixed reactions to news of Queen's passing locally, across Canada

As tributes and ceremonies continue across the U.K. for Queen Elizabeth II, it appears as if as far as most Canadians go, it’s business as usual — and the sentiment is no different in London, Ont.

A new Leger poll conducted over the weekend offered insight into the perspectives of Canadians when it comes to the Royal Family.

Here are the results of the poll:

77 per cent of Canadians say they are not attached to the British monarchy

Only 48 per cent of Canadians are likely to watch the queen’s funeral service when it is televised

22 per cent of Canadians indicate that Queen Elizabeth’s death has had a major or moderate impact on them

Locally, it seems as though Londoners are echoing the same sentiment as the rest of Canada.

“I’m sorry that she passed away, but time is going on, nobody can stop it,” says one London man.

“I don’t think it’s played a huge role in my era, but in previous eras I think it’s played a fairly significant role,” added Bryan, another London resident.

Meanwhile, the Leger poll suggests 61 per cent of the Canadians surveyed are indifferent about the news that Charles is now king.

“I’m not a huge fan of Charles coming in to power. I think it’s a regression for some of the ideas, but I guess we’ll see,” Bryan adds.

Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral will be held on Sept. 19.

On Monday, the federal government announced that Sept. 19 will be a federal holiday and a day of mourning.

In Ontario, the Office of Premier Doug Ford says that the day of the Queen’s funeral will not be a provincial holiday, and will instead be a provincial day of mourning. Those who wish to observe a moment of silence can do at 1:00 p.m.

Queen Elizabeth II died on Sept. 8, after more than 70 years on the throne.