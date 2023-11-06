Mixed response to P.E.I. plan to move homeless support centre

While everyone seems to agree that a controversial homeless support centre in Prince Edward Island should move from its current spot, where it should go is now the question.

Some neighbours of the Community Outreach Centre in Charlottetown are relieved to hear the homeless support facility is set to be moved; however, the response has been far from completely positive.

City councillor Mitchell Tweel said simply moving it doesn’t do anything to address the underlying issues.

“They haven’t earned the confidence of this community, so why would the people a few blocks down from here have any confidence, when they’ve experienced and witnessed what is taking place up here at Euston Street,” said Tweel. “It’s been devastating.”

Those living nearby have made accusations of criminal activity, open-air drug use, and harassment.

If the city approves the move, the province says the current site will be shut down within 60 days and moved alongside the overnight shelter on Park Street. It’ll be the fifth temporary location since the COC opened in 2020.

Green leader and MLA for the area, Karla Bernard, said she supports moving the services, which she says are critical for people suffering from homelessness, but there needs to be a well thought-out, permanent plan to replace them.

“I think we had an opportunity to do that before we just made an announcement to move it, but we didn’t, government didn’t, take that opportunity,” said Bernard.

Ahead of the move, the province has promised money for city police, a resident support team to work with neighbours, cleanup crews to deal with garbage and discarded needles, and harsher rules and penalties for clients.

Bernard said these are old recommendations which could have been put in place long before now.

Those community members still unhappy with the province’s decision, including councillor Tweel, will hold a rally outside the legislature Tuesday. They’ll be calling on the province not to move the Community Outreach Centre, but to shut it down immediately.

