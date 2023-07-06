'Mixed results at best': What one criminologist thinks of moving to CCTV footage downtown
As part of the province's $10 million announcement to increase and improve security in Downtown Winnipeg, there will be an additional 75 closed-circuit television cameras that will be setup.
University of Winnipeg criminologist Kevin Walby said the move feels like a bit of a 'time warp' as he has been studying public area surveillance for 25 years.
"There's been a lot of criminological research on video surveillance and it's found mixed results at best. Oftentimes, there's a lot of technological problems, there's bad footage, it's not possible to find what people are looking for," said Walby.
Since then, he noted a number of police chiefs in other jurisdictions have moved away from CCTV surveillance.
"So that's why I feel like I'm kind of in a time warp because police in other jurisdictions have already gone there and done that and said, 'it's not worth it.'"
To listen to the full interview, readers to can click on the video at the top of the page.
