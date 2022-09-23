Mixed reviews over proposed fire station in southeast Regina

There were mixed reviews following an information session on Thursday to discuss the potential location of a new fire station in southeast Regina.

Currently, the proposed site for a new fire station is a vacant two-acre lot at the corner of Chuka Boulevard and Primrose Green Drive in southeast Regina, according to a release from the city.

Regina Fire Chief Layne Jackson was on hand to address resident’s concerns and provide information to those wanting to learn more at the come-and-go information night at École St. Elizabeth.

“We really want to be a good neighbour within the community,” Jackson said. “We are opening up and looking for any feedback that the community may have.

Not all residents are happy about the proposed location, as the vacant two-acre lot sits beside two large schools.

Noise and speed are two issues that has residents looking for more information.

Jamie Thomas lives near the proposed site and has concerns because her son is sensitive to noise due to autism.

“I am very concerned about sirens going off because noise is a big concern for him,” Thomas explained.

Thomas also said the information session was a useful tool for her family, addressing these concerns with Regina Fire.

“They are listening to my concerns,” Thomas said. “They actually have a autism program for parents that live close so we are going to have more discussions about it.”

Jackson added that emergency crews are cautious when driving through neighbourhoods.

“Our drivers are trained and professional and they do use discretion when they are operating the fire trucks,” Jackson said.

Other residents are thrilled that a fire station could be coming to the community.

Lorna Knoll, who works in a long term care home in the area, said the fire station is important to them and the residents in the community.

“Just for the simple fact for safety and close proximity as well for our community, which is critical for our residents,” she said.

Knoll added the close proximity is vital in case of emergencies at the home.

“It is important for the residents to feel comfortable that we have people of authority just down the street that are able to look after them in minutes as opposed to longer minutes,” she said.

The current response time for emergency crews to The Greens on Gardiner is between seven and eight minutes, which is beyond the standard.

“We know this area is only growing and developing more and more,” Jackson said. “There is more residential being planned to fill in and around Costco and all the way down Highway #1 so that is why this makes a good location right here.”

Jackson and the rest of Regina Fire are ready to listen to residents and said they feel confident there should not be any issues they can’t resolve.

The City of Regina Fire Master Plan identified the need for Fire Station No. 8 which was recently approved by city council.

The city said the new fire station is required because of the growing population in the southeast part of the city.

Currently, Fire Headquarters is located at 1205 Ross Ave.

According to the City of Regina’s website, the city’s seven fire stations are:

Fire Station No. 1, located at 2585 13th Ave. (est. 1986)

Fire Station No. 2, located at 1770 9th Ave. North (est. 2001)

Fire Station No. 3, located at 2640 31st Ave. (est. 1991)

Fire Station No. 4, located at 3855 Dewdney Ave. (est. 2010)

Fire Station No. 5, located at 2700 E Arens Rd. (est. 2001)

Fire Station No. 6, located at 303 Rink Ave. (est. 1979)

Fire Station No. 7, located at 132 Victoria Ave. East (est. 1984)

Those who missed the Open House can still provide their input here.