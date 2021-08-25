Mixed stance on mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations across police forces in Simcoe Muskoka
A majority of police services across Simcoe Muskoka have mixed opinions on mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations.
Earlier this week, the Toronto Police Service announced that COVID-19 vaccinations would be mandatory for its employees, which includes all OPP members.
South Simcoe Police have said they will be reviewing their current policy and are leaning towards a possible mandatory vaccination policy.
Barrie Police have said that they will not require mandatory vaccinations.
"The overwhelming majority of our Members have already received vaccines, although they are not currently mandated for our Members," Barrie Police said in a statement to CTV News. "We continue to review our approach to ensure we are acting on the best public health advice and the best interest of our Members, our partners and our community," they added.
York Regional Police have also said they will not require vaccinations.
