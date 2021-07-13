Mixing and matching mRNA vaccines is safe, says Ontario doctor

York Region's top doctor is defending mixing mRNA vaccines less than 24 hours after the World Health Organization (WHO) cautioned against the practice.

On Monday, WHO Dr. Soumya Swaminathan called mixing vaccines "a little bit of a dangerous trend" and added there wasn't enough data to support mixing and matching.

But according to York Region's medical officer of health, Dr. Karim Kurji, the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) has been "very clear about mixing," and he reassures that both the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines are interchangeable.

"Both in terms of their safety profile and their effectiveness," says Dr. Kurji. "This interchangeability occurs when the other one isn't readily available."

Right now, there is a Pfizer vaccine shortage in York Region, and because it is the only approved vaccine for children ages 12 to 17, health officials in the area have been reserving the shot for that age group.

While he expects to receive more doses early next week, Dr. Kurji has already seen people walk away and cancel appointments, leaving without that most crucial second dose.

"We urge them really to reconsider as it is important to be protected against COVID-19," says Dr. Kurji.

"The first dose, while it is quite effective against serious illness and hospitalization, it is important really to get the second dose as soon as possible," he adds.

Currently, in York Region, 81 per cent of adults have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 62 per cent are now fully vaccinated.

Dr. Kurji says his team is working on getting first doses into the arms of the remaining 20 per cent.

So far, most clinics in the region have opened up to allow walk-ins for first doses, and now there are plans in the works to begin pop-up vaccinations at malls, possibly by the end of the week.

Dr. Kurji says public health is looking into ways to vaccinate those who may be undocumented as well.

"As we do know, there are quite a large number of individuals who may have overstayed their visas in Canada, and we're trying to make it easier for them to get vaccinated," he says.

With files from CTV News