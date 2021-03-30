MKO and the Northern Health Region team up to eliminate racism in health care

MKO is teaming up with the Northern Health Region (NHR) to eliminate anti-Indigenous racism in health care.

The goal is to create a strategy based on a collective experience while respecting traditions, language and culture. They said this will lead to better outcomes for both First Nation and non-First Nation people.

“We have to. We have to stop the behaviours that are not acceptable and that some good people still engage in," said Charlene Lafreniere, chief Indigenous health officer with the NHR.

Up to 70 per cent of the population served by the Northern Health Region is Indigenous, according to the 2016 census. Both organizations said they see this an opportunity to work together as partners.

"We deserve equality health care that everybody else has in Canada. And we will advocate for that and that is one way of combatting the unnecessary treatment of Indigenous people in the systems that have racism," said Grand Chief Garrison Settee of the MKO.

It began with discussions on March 22 between Settee and NHR Chief Executive Officer Helga Bryant to formalize their commitment to eliminating racism in northern Manitoba.

“A first step in speaking our truth is to acknowledge the wrongs of the past with honesty and humility,” said Bryant in a release. “We sought the help of a partner who can share their expertise in defeating this common foe of Indigenous racism in health care.”

Settee said MKO would provide advice, guidance and support. He noted the partnership will also help inform MKO’s advocacy role to improve and transform health-care services for northern First Nations in the provincial and federal health systems.