Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak Inc. (MKO) is urging the federal government to add a health expert representing northern Manitoba First Nations to the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI).

MKO Grand Chief Garrison Settee has written a letter to Dr. Theresa Tam, chief public health officer of Canada, saying that it is his goal to make sure that the Treaty and inherent rights of First Nations people are prioritized and protected.

The letter goes on to say Settee wants to partner with Tam as a rights holder to build relationships, and that he will continue to advocate for First Nations health experts on NACI.

“The current structure does not appear to guarantee a specific and permanent First Nations health expert appointment that could provide the intimate knowledge of the challenges, strengths, disparities, and barriers faced by Northern First Nations in Manitoba,” Settee said.

“We also have First Nations specific data and evidence available to inform the work done by NACI to influence decision-making on the vaccine guidelines of COVID-19 or other future work as it related to authorized vaccines in Canada.”

Settee added that a NACI member representing northern Manitoba First Nations would add value, fairness and equity to the committee in setting guidelines. He said that allocating this position would also help to advance the federal government’s reconciliation strategies, address the gaps in developing Indigenous health legislation, and work towards addressing anti-Indigenous racism in health care.

In the letter, Settee recommends health expert Dr. Barry Lavallee, CEO of Keewatinohk Inniniw Minoayawin, to represent northern Manitoba First Nations on NACI.

“This pandemic has highlighted that First Nations as rights holders need to be represented and integral in all aspects of the overall health system,” he said.

“I will reiterate that my priority is to protect the citizens I am representing so there are no further deaths and crisis in our communities.”