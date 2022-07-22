MKO, Mathias Colomb Cree Nation looking for woman who they say was abducted in Winnipeg

The Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak (MKO) along with Mathias Colomb Cree Nation said they are looking for a woman who they believe was abducted in Winnipeg.

Coun. Shirley Castel, who is from the Cree Nation, said three men tried to stop what they say was a girl being abducted around 5 a.m. in Winnipeg, but they had a gun pulled on them.

Castel said the men were able to take a picture of the woman and the car and that has been shared with police. She said the men's actions to take the picture while being threatening with a gun was very brave.

Castel added the men tried to pull the woman out of the car and an older man threatened to shoot them if they did that.

It is not known if the woman is from Mathias Colomb Cree Nation.

Castel said all that matters is the woman is found safe.

"Time is very critical and we need to make sure we find out who she is and which nation she is from. As long as she is found…we need to find her today."

Castel added the men said the woman's name was Ashley, but a last name isn't known.

Winnipeg Police have confirmed that they did a wellbeing check at 5:30 Friday morning in the 1400 block of Notre Dame in connection to this case. The investigation is ongoing, and no further details will be released at this time.