MLA Claudia Chender announces bid to lead Nova Scotia NDP

Dartmouth South MLA Claudia Chender has announced her candidacy for leader of the Nova Scotia New Democratic Party (NDP).

A lawyer by trade, Chender was first elected to the legislature in 2017 and elected again in 2021. She is currently the NDP house leader and critic for Justice, the Status of Women, Economic Development, Natural Resources and Renewables, and Fisheries and Aquaculture.

“I’m running because I think we have an amazing opportunity right now. I think we have a lot of challenges before us as a province, and I think they are all challenges our party is geared to meet,” said Chender.

“We have policies around affordability. We’re looking at how people’s power bills can make sense again. We want to address the climate crisis in real terms and make sure health care gets back on track.”

A mother of three school-aged children, Chender said her passion comes from them and her desire for them to have a happy and secure future.

“I’m asking people from around the province to join me. Let’s write the next chapter together,” said Chender.

Last fall, current Nova Scotia NDP Leader Gary Burrill announced he will step down once the party chooses a replacement. A vote is set for June.

“Our party has been in a state of rebuilding, and I think this is where we really take off. So I will just continue the work I’ve done the last five years and really build this party as we’ve been doing right across the province,” said Chender.

If elected leader of the Nova Scotia NDP, Chender said she wants to broaden the party’s base in the province.

“I think our seat count at the moment is urban, but we have members in every riding. We held government, you know, not that long ago, and we had seats across the province, and we can do that again.”

While the NDP has come third in the last two provincial elections, Chender said she’s confident in her party’s current platform.

“I’m running to chart a path back to government. I feel like we have the best solutions. I feel like we can help people. And I think we can rebuild our economy in a way that actually works for everyone. We can take advantage of green jobs, and we can move forward in a way that no one is left behind.”

Chender made the announcement of her candidacy through a YouTube video released Monday. In it, fellow party members and MLAs Lisa Lachance and Sue Leblanc gave Chender their endorsement.

Lachance, who is also the deputy house speaker, said Chender has a unique ability to understand complex issues and is able to connect with the people and communities affected most.

“She’s ethical and compassionate in the legislature. She will be an amazing leader for Nova Scotia NDP and she will be the premier that we need now,” said Lachance.

Dartmouth North MLA Sue Leblanc said Chender is intelligent, kind, compassionate, and knows what she’s talking about in the legislature.

“When I think about her as the next premier of the province, I see her leading us as Nova Scotians in a healthy, thriving, sustainable, culturally rich community, and I just can’t wait,” said Leblanc.