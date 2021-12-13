MLA Danielle Adams honoured in Manitoba Legislature

A sombre ceremony in the legislative chamber Monday honoured NDP MLA Danielle Adams who died in a two-vehicle crash in northern Manitoba on Dec. 9.

MLAs gathered around Adams’ desk for a moment of silence where a Manitoba Flag was draped over her chair while her picture and flowers and were placed on her desk.

NDP Leader Wab Kinew said Adams embodied party values and would be missed.

“We are the party of the common person, the hard-working member of the working class, the family and in all aspects of her life and work she embodied that. We are going to miss her,” said Kinew.

Other MLAs echoed Kinew’s words with stories of Adams of their own.

She was described as a kind and tireless worker, always advocating for her constituents, but also a person who brought a sense of innocence to the legislature by questioning why some things couldn’t be achieved.

Adams was elected in 2019 as the first female elected to represent the constituency of Thompson and served as the party's critic for child care, housing, disability and poverty matters.

"Not too many people in the history of our province get a chance to take a seat in this chamber and Danielle achieved that," Kinew said. "I hope her family and all her friends are very proud of what she did and take some solace in her being honoured in this place where she showed us her true potential."

Adams is survived by two young sons and her husband.