MLA Drew Barnes calls for regional approach to Alberta's COVID reopening plan

One of the 15 UCP MLAs who signed a letter questioning the return to Phase 1 of reopening says the province should instead be using a regional approach.

Cypress-Medicine Hat MLA Drew Barnes told CTV News that some parts of the province, including the area he represents in southeast Alberta, should have been moved to Step 3, rather than back to Step 1.

"Step 3 would allow restaurants to continue to have (indoor) dining. They would allow churches to have a bit more square footage occupancy, it would allow more kids sports involvement," he said.

"My goodness, the damage to our children and the next generation that these restrictions have caused. It would allow some adult sports. Even museums and theatres, it would allow some return to normalcy there.

"So I think, particularly on a regional basis, Cypress-Medicine Hat, we should have moved into Step 3, I would like to see that happen still."

Moving to Step 1 means, as of noon Friday, indoor dining is not allowed at restaurants and pubs across Alberta, though patios will still be allowed, along with takeout service and curbside pickup.

Retail stores are reduced to 15 per cent of capacity, libraries are closed and gyms are reduced to one-on-one training only. Performance activities like singing and dancing are also not permitted.

Some restaurant owners have said they will not follow the new guidelines and plan to remain open after Friday.

The letter was signed by 15 MLAs, and later on Wednesday. Vermilion-Lloydminster-Wainwright MLA Garth Rowswell added his name to the list, along with West Yellowhead MLA Martin Long.

Barnes says he wants to see a regional approach as the restrictions are nearly as harmful as the virus on his community.

"We're more than 13 months into the regulation, restrictions and the lockdown around COVID and Cypress-Medicine Hat, my constituency, we're facing a mental health, a physical health a spiritual health and an economic crisis as challenging as the COVID crisis," he said.

"At times we've had almost zero cases, our hospital is not overwhelmed, there's lots of room there. A lot of these restrictions were never meant for 13 months and when we're faced with all the other issues, when we're faced with the fact that vaccinations are to all our long-term car people, because yes, it's most important to protect our vulnerable, most of our healthcare workers are vaccinated now, summer is coming, it's time to protect civil liberties."

Kenney said earlier this week a regional approach is something the cabinet committee could consider.

“We'll take onboard advice on that, and that committee will also be looking at whether we can apply that on a regional basis for more accelerated relaxation, for example, in certain areas with very low numbers," he said.

Barnes says the response to the letter has been "overwhelmingly positive."

"From my constituents, it's probably 90 per cent in support, people that are feeling the lockdown fatigue. People that want to take responsibility for the vulnerable, the compromised, themselves and their families in different ways and they've reached out and I'm very, very grateful to all Albertans that have."

Some doctors in the province have been calling for tighter COVID measures as the province moves into what Premier Jason Kenney has called a third wave.

"I would say that as we enter the second year of this, as we’re told again, just a couple more months, or a little while longer, I would say that in large parts of rural Alberta, the COVID crisis has not been any bigger than the mental health and the economic crisis," said Barnes.

"And for those that want vaccinations, that's going to go a long way to protect us all and we're almost there, keep going."

The group of MLAs represent mainly rural ridings across the province, including:

Micheala Glasgo, Brooks-Medicine Hat

Miranda Rosin, Banff-Kananaskis

Todd Loewen, Central Peace-Notley

Angela Pitt, Airdrie East

Drew Barnes, Cypress-Medicine Hat

Jason Stephen, Red Deer South

Tracy Allard, Grande Prairie

Roger Reid Livingston-McLeod

Nate Horner, Drumheller-Stettler

Nathan Cooper, Olds-Didsbury-Three Hills

Glenn van Dijken, Athabasca-Barrhead-Westlock

Ron Orr, Lacombe Ponoka

Dave Hanson, Bonnyville-Cold Lake-St. Paul

RJ Sigurdson, Highwood

Mark Smith, Drayton Valley-Devon

My full statement in response to yesterday’s COVID-19 announcement. #ableg pic.twitter.com/qpg6LKwGlB