MLA for Turtle Mountain tests positive for COVID-19
Progressive Conservative MLA Doyle Piwniuk has tested positive for COVID-19.
The MLA for Turtle Mountain confirmed the news in a statement Tuesday afternoon saying his friend told him he contracted COVID-19, which resulted in Piwniuk getting tested and the results coming back positive.
"I immediately went into isolation and informed people I had come into contact with of my status," he said in the statement.
He said he is double vaccinated and has no symptoms right now. He added that his family has tested negative for the virus.
"I will continue to follow all advice and direction from public health orders and hope to return to my duties as soon as it is clear and safe to do so."
This comes one day after Manitoba NDP Leader Wab Kinew announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently isolating.
