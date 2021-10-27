MLA Nadine Wilson address anti-vaccination rally outside Sask. Legislative Building

A group of demonstrators gathered outside the Legislative Building protesting against public health measures and proof of vaccination requirements, ahead of Wednesday afternoon’s throne speech.

The rally, which started at noon, picked up momentum shortly after 1 p.m. as protesters began chanting for the premier to come out and address the crowd.

While Scott Moe did not answer those calls, independent MLA Nadine Wilson addressed the protesters.

The Saskatchewan Rivers MLA resigned from the Sask Party caucus last month after misrepresenting her vaccination status.

Wilson was pictured wearing an “I got my COVID-19 vaccine” sticker in the Legislative Assembly. However, party caucus chair David Buckingham later found out Wilson did not receive her vaccine.

In a statement issued after her resignation, Wilson said she can “no longer support the direction of the Saskatchewan Party government or follow the government with true conviction regarding the current health situation.

More details to come...