MLAs for Yorkton, Kindersley not seeking re-election in 2024, Sask. Party says

Greg Ottenbreit and Ken Francis, the current Saskatchewan Party MLAs for Yorkton and Kindersley will not be seeking re-election in 2024.

Saskatchewan’s governing political party made the announcement over Twitter on Monday, while announcing its nomination dates for 11 constituencies across the province.

“This is a decision I made along with my wife when I was nominated for the first time in 2005, that I would serve a maximum of four terms if chosen by the constituents,” Ottenbreit said in a personal message posted to Twitter.

“I did consider not running 2020 after going through a cancer diagnosis, surgery and treatment in 2016-17 with follow-up right through the last election. However, I wanted to keep the momentum going on a new hospital for Yorkton.”

Ottenbreit served in many roles over his 16 years in office including minister of highways, rural and remote health, and government whip.

“I want to thank the good folks of Kindersley for the opportunity. I’m so proud to represent them and to work with our fantastic Saskatchewan party team led by Premier Moe,” Francis said in the Sask. Party’s news release.

Francis was originally elected in a 2018 by-election. He currently serves as legislative secretary for trade and export development and is the Canadian vice-president on the Pacific NorthWest Economic Region (PNWER) executive and Saskatchewan representative for the North American Strategic Competitiveness Organization (NASCO).

The Sask. Party MLAs seeking re-election and their nomination dates are as follows:

June 19 - Lisa Lambert in Saskatoon Churchill-Wildwood

June 21 - Regina Pasqua for Muhammad Fiaz

June 26 - Meadow Lake for Jeremy Harrison

June 28 - Estevan-Big Muddy for Lori Carr

July 4 - Cut Knife Turtleford for Ryan Domotor

July 10 - Saskatoon Stonebridge for Bronwyn Eyre

July 12 - Moosomin-Montmartre for Steven Bonk

July 24 - Saskatoon Willowgrove for Ken Cheveldayoff

July 26 - Prince Albert-Northcote for Alana Ross

Aug. 1 - Regina Wascana Plains for Christine Tell

Saskatchewan Party MLAs Will Seek Re-election, Two Will Not Be Running Again pic.twitter.com/stsHmO8Or2