MLHU adds 2 additional COVID-related deaths and six new cases

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting six new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and two additional deaths.

According to the health unit, the deaths were a man in his 80s and a man in his 50s. Neither were from a long-term care or retirement home.

There are currently a total of 180 active cases in the MLHU coverage area including, 165 in London, five in Middlesex Centre, three in Strathroy-Caradoc, one in Thames Centre, three in North Middlesex and two in Southwest Middlesex.

Majority of the active cases in Middlesex-London are in people between the ages of 25-39 with 48 cases, people between the ages of 40-64 have 24 of the cases and young people between the ages of 0-11 shows 41 cases.

As of Sunday at 12 p.m., 87.2 percent of the MLHU population aged 12 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 82.1 per cent of those age 12 and older have received two doses.

REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Elgin-Oxford - 84 active, 4,382 total, 4,211 resolved, 87 deaths

Grey-Bruce – three new cases, 2,354 total, 28 active cases, 2,299 resolved.

Haldimand-Norfolk - 22 active, 2,949 total, 2,872 resolved, 48 deaths

Huron-Perth - 44 active, 2,233 total, 2,124 resolved, 65 deaths

Sarnia-Lambton - 92 active, 3,994 total, 3,832 resolved, 70 deaths

Ontario health officials reported 535 new COVID-19 infections and 2 more deaths linked to the disease on Saturday.