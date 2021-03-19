The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 31 new COVID-19 cases Friday, but no new deaths, while 13 new cases were reported in Elgin-Oxford.

The London region now has 6,537 cases, with 6,177 resolved and 185 deaths – none new - leaving 175 active cases. There are four confirmed variant cases and 39 screening positive.

Friday is the fourth straight day of double-digit case counts, and the first time the region has topped 30 cases since 31 were reported on Feb. 13.

The rise in cases comes a day after health officials confirmed they hope to have all adult residents get their first vaccine dose by June.

There are active outbreaks in five seniors' facilities, one unit at the London Health Sciences Centre's University Hospital and one elementary school.

Southwestern Public Health meanwhile is dealing with outbreaks at two Woodstock, Ont. schools.

There are six cases at the London District Catholic School Board's St. Patrick's Catholic School, with more possible with test results pending, according to health officials.

And St. Michael's Catholic Elementary School remains closed after four cases, including one variant of concern, were reported there.

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities, no new deaths were reported:

Elgin-Oxford – 13 new, 66 active, 2,671 total, 2,538 resolved, 67 deaths, 28 variants

Haldimand-Norfolk – two new, 48 active, 1,528 total, 1,436 resolved, 39 deaths

Huron-Perth – three new, 17 active, 1,395 total, 1,328 resolved, 50 deaths, four variants

Grey-Bruce – four new, 19 active, 737 total, 716 resolved, two deaths, 14 variants

Sarnia-Lambton – 12 new, 208 active, 2,514 total, 2,259 resolved, 47 deaths, 41 variants

The province is reporting a spike in infections, with 1,745 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.