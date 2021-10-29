MLHU ends Section 22 Order, cases spike in midwestern Ontario

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 11 new COVID-19 cases but no deaths Friday and has lifted its Section 22 Order on gatherings.

Friday's count leaves the region with a total of 14,463 cases and 245 deaths, with 14,087 cases resolved leaving 131 active. It also drops the seven-day moving average of cases down to 13.1 from 15.4 on Thursday.

Of the cases with an episode date in the past six weeks, 68.3 per cent are among the unvaccinated, partially vaccinated or those not yet protected by the vaccine. The same group also account for 79.3 per cent of hospitalizations and 75 per cent of deaths.

A modified MLHU Section 22 Order that had been in place limiting organized public events and social gatherings has been fully lifted in line with changes to provincial regulations.

On Wednesday the province lifted capacity limits for outdoor organized public events, though masks must be worn. Limits remain in place for private gatherings indoors (25 people) and outdoors (100 people) and indoor organized public gatherings (25).

“The Reopening Ontario Act still sets capacity limits for social events and indoor organized gatherings,” said Dr. Alex Summers, MLHU associate medical officer of health in a statement. “These limits continue to be important and will be enforced as we all aim to reduce the transmission of COVID-19.”

The health unit recommends gatherings be held outdoors as much as possible, with distancing and masking when distancing is not possible.

The London Health Sciences Centre, is reporting it is caring for six patients with COVID-19, no change from Thursday.

There are four ongoing outbreaks at area schools; Clara Brenton Public School, Covenant Christian School, St. Nicholas Senior Catholic School and Wilberforce Public School.

An outbreak at Our Lady of the Pillar Academy has been declared over.

CASES SURGE IN MIDWESTERN ONTARIO

After weeks of very low daily COVID-19 cases, Midwestern Ontario added more than two dozen cases.

Over the last two days, 22 new cases were reported in Grey-Bruce. Most are attributed to a 'social event.' The health unit wouldn’t say where the event was, but almost all the new cases were reported in Kincardine and Hanover.

In Huron-Perth, eight new cases were added. Seven active cases have been attributed to an outbreak at Milverton Public School, forcing the school to close indefinitely. Students will be learning online for the rest of this week and next.

Seven cases have also been attributed to an outbreak at Huron Christian School in Clinton.

REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Elgin-Oxford – nine new, 79 active, 4,653 total, 4,483 resolved, 91 deaths

Grey-Bruce – five new, 28 active, 2,407 total, 2,352 resolved, 23 deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – seven new, 34 active, 3,037 total, 2,948 resolved, 48 deaths

Huron-Perth – eight new, 31 active, 2,323 total, 2,225 resolved, 67 deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – four new, 46 active, 4,168 total, 4,051 resolved, 71 deaths

Across the province, Ontario health officials reported 419 new COVID-19 cases but no new deaths on Friday.

- With files from CTV News London's Scott Miller