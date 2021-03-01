Those over the age of 80 who live in Middlesex-London, Elgin-Oxford and Huron-Perth can begin to book their vaccine appointments at 7 a.m. on Tuesday as the region's health units expand COVID-19 vaccinations.

Vaccinations are also expanding to additional health care workers and Indigenous adults over 55. Health care workers must be pre-registered through their employers.

Meanwhile Indigenous adults can begin registering Monday.

The appointments are being made available through the local booking system for the time being.

Those without internet access can call 226-289-3560 from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., seven days a week. More details are available here.

The appointments for Indigenous adults and those over 80 will be available beginning March 6.

According to the Middlesex-London Health Unit, the health care workers who are now eligible for the vaccine include:

Staff and essential caregivers in long-term care homes, high-risk retirement homes and First Nations elder care homes, and any residents of these settings that have not yet received a first dose of vaccine.

Alternative level of care patients in hospitals who have a confirmed admission to a long-term care home, retirement home or other congregate care home for seniors.

Front-line health care workers working in hospital inpatient settings and hospital procedural areas, including surgical care, obstetrics, endoscopy, operating rooms, dialysis, imaging, chemotherapy, and radiotherapy. Other ambulatory and out-patient care areas are not included at this time.

Hospital and acute care healthcare workers in frontline roles with COVID-19 patients and/or with a high-risk of exposure to COVID-19.

Patient-facing healthcare workers involved in the COVID-19 response.

Medical first responders, including paramedics, police and firefighterswho are engaged in medical first response

Patient-facing community healthcare workers serving specialized populations

Residents and staff in other congregate care settings for seniors, including assisted living facilities.

A full list of who is eligible at this stage of the first phase of the province's vaccine plan is available here.

Since Dec. 23, 2020 more than 33,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered in the region.

In Windsor, Ont. vaccinations for those over 80 were slated to begin Monday, while Hamilton Public Health is set to begin vaccinating residents 85 years or older starting this week.

- With files from CTV's Justin Zadorsky and Marek Sutherland