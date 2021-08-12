MLHU extend vaccination to more youth, adds another 15 COVID-19 cases Thursday

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 15 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, but no new deaths and is making the COVID-19 vaccine available to more youth.

Daily case counts have continued to hold under 15 cases since mid-June and there have been no deaths in the region since July 30.

The region now has a total of 12,899 cases and 231 deaths, with 12,590 cases resolved leaving 78 active. There are now 3,663 cases with a variant of concern, including 156 of the Delta variant.

Of the cases reported since June 25, over 91.5 per cent are among those who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

The London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) is caring for six inpatients with COVID-19 with fewer than five in critical care. There is one active outbreak at the Pond Mills Children's Centre.

The MLHU is extending vaccination to all 11-year-old youth who are turning 12 this year – so anyone born in 2009 or earlier -- effective immediately.

The health unit says more than 80 per cent of 12 to 17-year-olds have already received a first vaccination and nearly 58 per cent are fully vaccinated.

“We continue to look forward to being able to administer the vaccine to children and to protect them from COVID-19 and the Delta variant, but in the meantime, we are excited to be able to offer the Pfizer vaccine now to youth born in 2009,” said MLH Medical Officer of Health Dr. Chris Mackie in a statement.

“By extending vaccination to this group, we will be able to bolster our efforts to protect as many school-aged children as we can as they return to the classroom in September.”

Anyone interested can book an appointment here, though one is not required, and mass vaccination hours are available here, while a list of pop-up clinics can be found here.

REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Elgin-Oxford – five new, 26 active, 4,007 total, 3,897 resolved, 84 deaths, 923 variants

Grey-Bruce – three new, 45 active, 2,193 total, 2,124 resolved, 20 deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – three new, 14 active, 2,758 total, 2,690 resolved, 48 deaths

Huron-Perth – two new, 16 active, 1,961 total, 1,888 resolved, 57 deaths, 363 variants

Sarnia-Lambton – none new, four active, 3,644 total, 3,572 resolved, 68 deaths, 689 variants

Ontario health officials logged 513 new cases Thursday, the first time the province has topped 500 since mid-June.