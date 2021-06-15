MLHU extending second dose re-booking to those who got first dose on or before May 9

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is extending second dose appointment re-booking to anyone who got their first dose on or before May 9.

Qualified individuals can re-book starting Wednesday at 8 a.m.

This is thanks to a major influx of doses expected over the next few weeks. There are 17,000 Moderna doses coming to the region next week as well as the next week, on top of the regular amount of doses scheduled to arrive.

Residents can re-book online or by calling 226-289-3560 (8:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Monday to Sunday).

Although the MLHU says a 12-week span between doses provides better protection in the long-term, getting a second dose as soon as possible is recommended to protect against the Delta variant, which will soon be the dominant COVID-19 strain in Ontario.