MLHU extends heat warning into Friday morning

As the heat and humidity continue to blanket the region, the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU has extended its heat warning for another day.

Originally expected to end Thursday morning, the warning has been pushed into Friday morning.

Environment Canada is calling for a high of 31 C with a humidex of 42 for Thursday, prompting the extension.

“Given the cumulative effect of prolonged high temperatures, humidity and intense sunshine, it is important to plan ahead and take frequent breaks if you’ll be spending any time outdoors tomorrow,” said David Pavletic, manager of Environmental Health with the MLHU, in a statement.

“It will also be a good idea to check on friends and family, especially those who are elderly, to make sure they are finding ways to stay cool. It’s also important to continue following public health guidance by maintaining six feet of physical distance from others and wearing a mask if you head indoors to public spaces to cool off,” he added.

People are encouraged to drink plenty of water, never leave anyone in a parked car, avoid alcoholic and caffeinated beverages, and try to stay indoors.

For other tips and information about heat-related illnesses click here.

Environment Canada has also issued a heat warning for much of southwestern Ontario, and is reminding people that the hot, humid air can also make air quality worse.