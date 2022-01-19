MLHU interim CEO made permanent since Mackie shifted from position in 2020
The first permanent CEO at the MLHU has been found since Dr. Chris Mackie was shifted from the position in 2020.
According to a release from the Board of Health, Emily Williams has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of the MLHU, effective immediately.
Williams joined the health unit in November 2020 and become interim CEO in March 2021 following the departure of the previous interim CEO, Dr. Michael Clarke.
Clarke took over the position from Mackie, who remained on as Medical Officer of Health in July 2020.
Williams is a Registered Nurse with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BScN) degree from Western University. She also holds an MBA from Athabasca University and a Certified Health Executive (CHE) designation from the Canadian College of Health Leaders.
It was announced in November that Mackie was taking a leave of absence from his duties as Medical Officer of Health.
