MLHU issues guidelines to reduce COVID-19 spread through sport

A boy with a ball and protective mask are seen in the file photo. (Source: Getty Images)

Just days after the body representing high school sports announced plans for the resumption of activities, the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) has come forward with what they're calling "strong recommendations" for return to play.

The health unit release points to an increase in COVID-19 infections related to summer sports camps and amateur sports leagues.

They've identified six key recommendations designed to reduce the chance of spread.

They include:

  • requiring anyone eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine be double-vaccinated
  • ensuring masks are worn when participants aren't playing
  • actively screen participants for COVID-19 symptoms
  • limiting time spent together before and after sporting events
  • limit inter-team or inter-league play
  • keep participant cohort groups as small as possible.

For more details you can visit the health unit's website.

