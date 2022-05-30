MLHU issues one-day heat alert for the region

The Middlesex-London Health Unit has issued a one-day heat alert as a blast of hot and humid weather makes its way through the region.

While Monday’s conditions are not enough to meet the Middlesex-London Health Unit’s threshold for issuing an alert, a release from the health unit says it will be a different story Tuesday, when daytime temperatures are expected to exceed 30 degrees.

“Despite the beautiful weather over the weekend, it’s been a while since we’ve had this kind of heat, and sometimes we need a reminder about how to avoid heat-related illnesses that can occur with hot and humid conditions,” says David Pavletic, manager of Environmental Health with the Middlesex-London Health Unit.

CTV News London caught up with some Londoners out enjoying the weather on Monday.

On how to stay cool, Andrea Wilson said she’s not.

“...I’m taking a long bike ride just enjoying the outdoors, it’s beautiful out. I got my water, and I’m just enjoying it,” said Wilson. “It’s been a long winter, it’s finally summer and we just couldn’t wait to get outside.”

Echoing Wilson’s comments, Breanne Ferguson was enjoying the splash on Monday with her kids and told CTV News they’re excited for the warm weather.

“We’re excited, the kids are loving it, we’re happy. It’s nice, it’s better than the snow, that’s for sure,” said Ferguson. “[We’re planning] Beach trips, go to the cottage, we like to go to a lot of places; parks, you name it... We’ve been cooped up inside all the time, it’s nice to get out and enjoy the weather.”

The Health Unit recommends the following tips to avoid the risks of heat-related illness:

Drink plenty of water and natural juices throughout the day, even if you don't feel very thirsty. Remember to take sips often and not to guzzle your drink.

Never leave a child or pet in a parked car or sleeping outside in direct sunlight.

Avoid drinking alcoholic beverages, as well as coffee and cola.

When possible, avoid spending too much time outdoors. If you must be outside, seek shade as much as possible. Plan outdoor activities in the early morning or evening.

Wear a wide-brimmed hat when outdoors.

Keep shades or drapes drawn and blinds closed on the sunny side of your home.

Avoid turning on electric lights in your home.

Take a cool bath or shower periodically or cool down with cool, wet towels.

Wear loose fitting, light clothing.

Avoid eating heavy meals and using your oven.

Avoid intense or moderately intense physical activity.

Use fans to draw cool air at night, but do not rely on a fan as a primary cooling device during extended periods of excessive heat.

Reduce the use of personal vehicles, stop unnecessary idling; avoid using oil-based paints and glues, pesticides and gas-powered small engines.

The one-day heat alert will be in effect until Wednesday, when Environment Canada predicts showers and cooler temperatures.

— With files from CTV News London's Marek Sutherland