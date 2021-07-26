MLHU issues single-day heat alert as Londoners try to stay cool

Thanks to temperatures soaring into the 30s, the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) has issued a one-day heat alert for Monday.

The forecast was calling for a high of 31C, but with the humidex, it was expected to feel like 35.

"It’s always a good day to eat ice cream but especially today,” says Lori Urquhart, who grabbed a scoop at the London Ice Cream Company.

The sweltering temperatures had many Londoners swarming to the splash pads at Gibbons Park, “Because it’s a hot day!” says six-year-old Matea.

Matea’s mom, Courtney Morris, was happy to let her three children cool off from the heat.

“We were almost up the hill to go back (home) and my daughter said, I am so hot! So we turned back around and let them run in the splash pads.”

But it’s not just heat that residents have to manage, Monday evening.

"Monday, it was really thick and it looked really really hazy,” says Patricia Beyea.

Last week the region experienced a number of smog days caused by the forest fires in Northern Ontario.

CTV News London Meteorologist Julie Atchison says the smoke from the forest fires is expected to trickle into the region.

“Heading into (Monday) night there is smoke in the forecast so that means the lower level winds, we are expecting that smoke filter down from Northern Ontario…The good news is I am not expecting our air quality to drop to poor. Our air quality will stay moderate, right now it is good. Heading into tonight we could briefly see those numbers go up just a bit.”

Atchison says the smog is expected to taper off by morning.

Randy Walker, public health inspector with the MLHU says the combination of heat and smoke could cause potential complications for those living with respiratory issues.

“Not only are you subject to the risks associated with high temperatures, but you are subject to the ability to appropriately respirate, so complications are abundant.”

He suggests finding a cool place indoors - away from dust and other pollutants.

“If you can keep those (out)…and keep cool, not only are you going to get comfort from the heat but you’ll get comfort from the air.”

Tuesday it is expected to cool off slightly, with showers and a daytime high of 28.

Here are some tips to cope with the heat: