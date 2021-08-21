MLHU issues single-day heat alert for Saturday

Thanks to temperatures soaring into the 30s, the Middlesex-London Health Unit has issued a one-day heat alert for Saturday.

The forecast calls for a high of 31C, but with the humidex, it will feel much hotter.

Sunday is expected to cool off slightly, with a daytime high of 30.

"While the continuation of summer and its hot weather can be enjoyable, particularly for familiesbefore the return of school, we still need to be cautious of heat-related illnesses and take steps to prevent them," says David Pavletic, Manager of Environmental Health with the Middlesex London Health Unit.

Here are some tips: