MLHU issues single-day heat alert for Saturday

Environment Canada is expecting the first "heat event" of the year Sunday and Monday.

Thanks to temperatures soaring into the 30s, the Middlesex-London Health Unit has issued a one-day heat alert for Saturday.

The forecast calls for a high of 31C, but with the humidex, it will feel much hotter.

Sunday is expected to cool off slightly, with a daytime high of 30.

"While the continuation of summer and its hot weather can be enjoyable, particularly for familiesbefore the return of school, we still need to be cautious of heat-related illnesses and take steps to prevent them," says David Pavletic, Manager of Environmental Health with the Middlesex London Health Unit.

Here are some tips:

  • Monitor local weather forecasts and warnings regularly
  • Drink plenty of water
  • Wear a wide-brimmed hat and lightweight, loose-fitting clothing
  • Take a cool bath or shower
  • Limit outdoor activities to the coolest part of the day
  • Do not leave children, adults or pets in parked cars
  • Arrange for regular visits by family members, neighbours or friends during very hot days in case you need assistance
