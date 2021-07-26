MLHU issues single-day heat alert Monday
Staff
CTVNewsLondon.ca
Thanks to temperatures soaring into the 30s, the Middlesex-London Health Unit has issued a one-day heat alert for Monday.
The forecast calls for a high of 31C, but with the humidex, it will feel like 35.
Tuesday is expected to cool off slightly, with showers and a daytime high of 28.
Here are some tips:
- Monitor local weather forecasts and warnings regularly
- Drink plenty of water
- Wear a wide-brimmed hat and lightweight, loose-fitting clothing
- Take a cool bath or shower
- Limit outdoor activities to the coolest part of the day
- Do not leave children, adults or pets in parked cars
- Arrange for regular visits by family members, neighbours or friends during very hot days in case you need assistance.
- If you have an air conditioner, make sure it works properly before the hot weather starts. Otherwise, find an air-conditioned spot close by, where you can cool off for a few hours during very hot days (e.g., local pool, library, recreational centre, mall).
- Learn about ways to keep your home cool during the summer (e.g., keep window shades or drapes drawn and blinds closed on the sunny side of your home)
