MLHU issues single-day heat alert Monday

A man drenches his head with water from a hose to cool off in Montreal, July 15, 2013.

Thanks to temperatures soaring into the 30s, the Middlesex-London Health Unit has issued a one-day heat alert for Monday.

The forecast calls for a high of 31C, but with the humidex, it will feel like 35.

Tuesday is expected to cool off slightly, with showers and a daytime high of 28.

Here are some tips:

  • Monitor local weather forecasts and warnings regularly
  • Drink plenty of water
  • Wear a wide-brimmed hat and lightweight, loose-fitting clothing
  • Take a cool bath or shower
  • Limit outdoor activities to the coolest part of the day
  • Do not leave children, adults or pets in parked cars
  • Arrange for regular visits by family members, neighbours or friends during very hot days in case you need assistance.
  • If you have an air conditioner, make sure it works properly before the hot weather starts. Otherwise, find an air-conditioned spot close by, where you can cool off for a few hours during very hot days (e.g., local pool, library, recreational centre, mall).
  • Learn about ways to keep your home cool during the summer (e.g., keep window shades or drapes drawn and blinds closed on the sunny side of your home)
