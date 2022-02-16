MLHU lifting Section 22 Order to stay aligned with new provincial COVID-19 guidelines

To stay aligned with new provincial guidelines under the Reopening Ontario Act, the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is lifting a Section 22 Order that was in place surrounding restaurants and bars.

The Order required food and drinks to be consumed only while seated and masks were necessary when not eating or drinking.

The MLHU is also lifting a letter of instruction requiring those 12 and older attending an indoor facility for organized sports events to provide proof of full vaccination upon entry.

The province announced Monday the additional easing of public health restrictions starting Thursday.

As of Feb. 17, social gathering limits will increase to 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoors. Capacity limits will be lifted at most indoor public settings where proof of vaccination is required. This includes restaurants, meeting and event spaces, gaming establishments and “non-spectator areas” of gyms and cinemas.

Premier Doug Ford also announced on Monday the province's proof-of-vaccination requirements will be lifted on March 1 at all non-essential businesses.

At this time, capacity limits will also be lifted at all indoor establishments.

“The new public health measures in place as of February 17 still impact the settings which were the subjects of our Order and Instruction,” says Dr. Alex Summers, acting MLHU medical officer of health. “What we are doing locally continues to align with the Province’s public health measures.”