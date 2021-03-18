Depending on COVID-19 vaccine supply, the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) anticipates to give everyone who wants one, at least their first shot by the end of June.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Chris Mackie made the statement during the MLHU's COVID-19 briefing with the media Thursday.

The health unit is approaching 60,000 administered vaccines as of Thursday, with 12,000 people having received their second dose.

Dr. Mackie says the next age group to get their first shots will be those between 75 and 79.

He hopes to start that process as early as March 25 but that has yet to be confirmed.

In the meantime, Dr. Mackie is asking those in that age bracket to familiarize themselves with the online booking process or get someone to help them when it's time to make an appointment.

(More to come)