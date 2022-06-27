MLHU: Monkeypox vaccination clinics for at-risk population this week

As the number of confirmed monkeypox cases approaches 100 in Ontario, the Middlesex London Health Unit (MLHU) is broadening its response.

Two vaccination clinics are being held this week at MLHU headquarters in CitiPlaza.

Vaccinations will be available for individuals at higher risk of contracting monkeypox.

“These clinics we are hosting are intended for individuals over the age of 18 who identify as men who have sex with other men,” explained Dr. Alex Summers during a media briefing on Monday afternoon.

As of Monday, there have been two confirmed cases of monkeypox in London and Middlesex County.

Neither person required hospitalization.

The vaccination clinics mark a shift in the health units’ response from a case-by-case approach to a population approach.

According to the MLHU website, monkeypox is a viral illness with symptoms that include:

Fever

Headache

Lethargy

Rash (pox lesions)

Dr. Summers added that the risk of contracting monkeypox in the region remains low because it is transmitted through close personal contact — not spread like COVID-19.

“There is not a vaccine specific for monkeypox. This is actually the smallpox vaccine which emerging data suggests is protective against monkeypox, and notably against severe symptoms,” Dr. Summers explained.

The clinics will be held: