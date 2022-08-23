MLHU names temporary acting associate medical officer of health

On Tuesday, the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) announced the region’s newest temporary acting associate medical officer of health (AMOH).

According to a press release issued by the MLHU, Dr. Karalyn Dueck has been hired for the position, and will begin her role on Sept. 12 for an initial period of six months.

Dueck completed medical school at McMaster University in Hamilton, after which she trained as a physician in public health and preventative medicine, including family medicine, at the University of Toronto. Prior to graduating from medical school, Dueck received her undergraduate degree from Western University.

During her studies at the University of Waterloo, where she earned her masters of public health, Dueck also worked as a member of the MLHU staff.

“We are thrilled Dr. Dueck is returning to the Health Unit and joining our team as the temporary Acting AMOH. She brings exceptional knowledge of our community and public health to the role and we are excited for her to get started,” says Dr. Alex Summers, medical officer of health with the MLHU.

According to the release, the AMHO plays a “critical role” in allowing the MLHU to “meet its mandate of protecting and promoting the health of London and Middlesex County residents.”

“The AMOH position is essential to our organization and Dr. Dueck’s expertise and leadership will pay significant dividends over the months ahead,” says Summers.

The position of MLHU associate medical officer of health has been vacant since Summers was appointed medical officer of health in March 2022.