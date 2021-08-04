MLHU offering hepatitis A immunizations after outbreak linked to frozen mangoes

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) will be offering immunization clinics after a hepatitis A outbreak linked to frozen mangoes was declared by the federal government.

The frozen mangoes were recalled on July 30, and outbreaks were declared in Quebec and Nova Scotia a day later.

The products associated with the outbreaks were also sold in Ontario and include:

Two-kilogram bags of Nature’s Touch frozen mangoes with a best before date of Nove. 9, 2022

600-gram packages of Compliments Mango Mania with best before dates of Nov. 10, 2022 and Dec. 18, 2022

600-gram packages of Irresistibles Mango Chunks, with a best before date of Nov. 10, 2022

600-gram packages of President’s Choice Mango Chunks with best before dates of Nov. 6, 2022 and Nov. 10, 2022

The MLHU vaccination clinics will be open to anyone who consumed the recalled products in the last two weeks.

They will be held at Citi Plaza from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6 and Saturday, Aug. 7.

“It’s important that anyone who has consumed these products over the last two weeks attends one of our clinics being held Friday and Saturday, so they can get the protection they need to prevent hepatitis A,” said Medical Officer of Health Dr. Chris Mackie in a statement. “The vaccine can prevent the onset of hepatitis symptoms and infections, but only if it is given in the 14 days following an exposure.”

It can take up to 50 days for hepatitis A symptoms to develop, but the vaccination will not help anyone who ate the product more than two weeks ago.

Anyone who did is asked to contact their health care provider or the health unit if they develop symptoms.

People who still have any of the products listed should not eat it, but instead discard it right away.