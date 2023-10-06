MLHU predicts respiratory illness will continue to rise
The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) predicts that this respiratory season will be worse than past seasons even before the pandemic.
Officials said their assessment is based on what happened in the southern hemisphere in recent months.
Officials said people should use all protections available to them to prevent contracting or spreading viruses, including staying up to date on COVID and influenza vaccinations, masking in indoor public settings, washing hands frequently, and staying home if you’re sick.
The health unit will begin giving out the ministry-recommended Moderna Omicron XBB.1.5 subvariant COVID-19 vaccine at the Western Fair vaccination clinic. They will prioritize high-risk individuals, healthcare workers, and first responders beginning Oct. 6.
Appointments can be booked online or over the phone by calling 226-289-3560.
