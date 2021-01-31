The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 46 new cases of the coronavirus Sunday, that's up from 30 cases on Saturday.

There are no new deaths reported.

The total number of confirmed cases now sits at 5,689 with 3,807 recovered and the death tolls remains at 175.

Meanwhile, the MLHU is advising the public there will not be an update to its COVID-19 dashboard on Monday, Feb. 1.

A scheduled province-wide service outage of the provincial case and contact management system on Sunday and Monday is to blame.

MLHU staff won't be able to enter or extract local case and contact management data until after the outage is over.

Daily numbers will resume Tuesday on the MLHU website.

Here are the numbers for other area health units as of Sunday:

Elgin-Oxford – eight new, 159 active, 2,295 total, 2,079 resolved, 57 deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – six new, 87 active, 1,833 total, 1,709 resolved, 37 deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – zero new, 56 active, 1,321 total, 1,222 resolved, 38 deaths

Grey-Bruce -- 11 new, 39 active, 653 total, 613 resolved, 1 death