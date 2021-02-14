The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 13 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, down from 30 the day before.

The MLHU also reported just 13 cases on Friday. This marks the lowest daily case count since Nov. 23, 2020.

There were no new deaths associated with the virus Sunday.

This leaves the region with a cumulative 6,018 cases, 5,636 resolved, 201 active and 181 deaths.

Late Saturday evening, the Thames Valley District School Board announced three more schools are dealing with COVID-19 cases. Three cases at Annandale Public School, one at East Carling Public School and two cases at Louise Arbour French Immersion Public School.

All schools remain open and all contacts of the cases have been notified.

Health officials say assessment centres in London will be open on Family Day, Feb. 15, the Carling Assessment Centre from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Oakridge from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. However, telephone booking at Oakridge will not be available that day.

Here is where the cases stand in the region based on the most recent publicly available data Sunday:

Elgin-Oxford – nine new, 93 active, 2,433 total, 2,276 resolved, 64 deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – eight new, 84 active, 1,946 total, 1,817 resolved, 45 deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – two new, 24 active, 1,382 total, 1,314 resolved, 39 deaths