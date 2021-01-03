The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting two new COVID-related deaths and 88 new cases Sunday.

They are two elderly women, one in her 70s and another in her 90s. Both deaths are not linked to long term care homes or retirement homes.

The new cases in Middlesex-London bring the cumulative total to 3,549 with 2,722 resolved and 106 deaths.

A new outbreak was declared by the MLHU Saturday at Chelsey Park Long Term Care Home on the fifth floor.

In Elgin-Oxford, a record new 44 cases were reported by Southwestern Public Health (SWPH) Sunday with the cumulative total now at 1,423 cases with 1,038 resolved and 14 deaths.

Lambton County is reporting 934 total cases, with 262 active. The death toll remains at 28 and 644 cases are resolved.